Cat runs through baseball field, interrupting game

ANAHEIM, CALIF. - A Major League Baseball Game was interrupted Thursday night when a cat decided to run through the field.

In the bottom of the 4th inning of a tied game between the Los Angeles Angels and Saint Louis Cardinals, an orange decided to run across the field.

The camera operator follows the cat as it leaps into the stands and weaves through the gallery getting the attention of fans. A man ends up getting ahold of the feline.

It turns out, the beast was not a good luck charm for the Angels. The Cardinals went on to score fire runs in the next inning.