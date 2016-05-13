Prosser man arrested on child porn charges

UPDATE: Court documents reveal that last week two charges of child rape were filled against Castilleja, who was charged with child molestation in the first degree and sexual exploitation of a minor in early May. One of the charges dates back to 2001 and lasted until 2005, the other was in 2013. Both of the children involved were under the age of 10 at the time. Castilleja is currently being held at the Yakima County Jail.

PROSSER, WA - A Prosser man who is a Granger School District employee, is now sitting in jail for child porn charges.

Officers searched 27 year-old Stephen Castilleja's home Thursday and found nude photographs depicting what appeared to be a minor child.

Castilleja, was arrested by investigators of the South-East Regional Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Assisting agencies included Kennewick PD, Richland PD, U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

At this time there is no known correlation with the students of the Granger school district and this investigation.

Castilleja was booked into the Benton County Jail.

Castilleja was also a former employee at the Prosser Boys & Girls Club. They released this statement after learning of his arrest:

"A former staff member and infrequent volunteer of the Prosser Boys & Girls Club, Stephen Castilleja, was arrested May 12th on allegations of possessing child pornography in his Prosser home. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties had no prior knowledge of the investigation or charges, only learning of the arrest after it occurred. The safety and well-being of the young people we serve is the primary concern of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties. The organization does not tolerate illegal or inappropriate activity or behavior on the part of any staff member, volunteer or youth member. According to law enforcement, the victim was known to Castilleja. However, police say at this time there is no correlation with members of the Boys & Girls Club. Although none of the allegations made against Mr. Castilleja appear related to the Prosser Club, Mr. Castilleja will not be allowed on any Club property or allowed to be in contact with any Club members under Club care during the investigation. The organization is deeply concerned about these allegations, and will be cooperating fully with local law enforcement authorities in a thorough investigation of this case. The Boys and Girls Club has been asked to withhold further comment on this case until the investigation is completed and the case is resolved."