Volunteers rescue malnourished horse and dogs in Mattawa

MATTAWA, WA- Volunteers with the organization Community Equine Outreach of Eastern Washington got a phone call from a concerned neighbor a few weeks ago. That phone call led them to a property in Mattawa where three horses and several dogs lived without the care they desperately needed.

"There were some medical issues that were causing him to maybe make some bad decisions and so he just turned them loose," Laura Stark, the President of CEOEW explained. Volunteers for the non-profit equine outreach saved a Mustang, named Misty, from disgraceful conditions earlier this month.

"The reality with Misty was that she never really very domesticated, they never really did a whole lot with her. So, when she was out at large, who knows how long she had been in that condition. Out on her own. Thank goodness her instincts kicked in and she was able to do as well as she did," said Stark.

Bones showing through her skin, Misty hesitantly warmed up to the volunteers after days of corral. "I would love to see prosecution happen. But, you have to look at the bigger picture. Is prosecution of that person going to fix what happened? Is it going to prevent what happens next? Yeah. Absolutely. But, this is an elderly gentleman," Stark explained.

The saddest part may be, just how often the phone rings for these types of situations, "You would be surprised how often it happens. I don't know if it is just that there aren't enough resources out there. Or if people aren't aware of the resources. Or if they are just afraid to ask or they don't have the capacity to ask," Stark questioned.

Misty is the only horse CEOCW has been able to save through the owner's written consent. One of their other horses ran away before volunteers arrived. The third, did not make it.

Adams County Pet Rescue also came in to save the dogs, Mikey's Chance is also involved. Mustang's to the Rescue is helping Misty with her rehabilitation.

