City council holds special executive session in regards to city manager

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima city council held a special executive meeting today, where the person who was selected as city manager was discussed. The meeting was called by council members Bill Lover and Kathy Coffey. The topic of discussion was Cliff Moore, Thurstan County manager, who was offered the position of city manager on Tuesday.

Council discussed Moore's qualifications behind closed doors in an executive session. Their discussion concluded after nearly an hour and after they finished council member Lover made a motion stating that Tuesdays meeting violated the Open Public Meetings Act.

"Informal balloting on job applicants is not allowed on executive session," said Lover "I move we declare the executive session on May 10th of 2016 null and void."

The motion failed five to two with Lover and Coffey in favor of it. On Tuesday the city council voted unanimously to offer the position of city manager to Moore. Both Lover and Coffey denied to comment about their decision. Moore is still being offered the position of city manager

