City council holds special executive session in regards to city - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

City council holds special executive session in regards to city manager

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima city council held a special executive meeting today, where the person who was selected as city manager was discussed. The meeting was called by council members Bill Lover and Kathy Coffey. The topic of discussion was Cliff Moore, Thurstan County manager, who was offered the position of city manager on Tuesday.

Council discussed Moore's qualifications behind closed doors in an executive session. Their discussion concluded after nearly an hour and after they finished council member Lover made a motion stating that Tuesdays meeting violated the Open Public Meetings Act. 

"Informal balloting on job applicants is not allowed on executive session," said Lover "I move we declare the executive session on May 10th of 2016 null and void."

 The motion failed five to two with Lover and Coffey in favor of it. On Tuesday the city council voted unanimously to offer the position of city manager to Moore. Both Lover and Coffey denied to comment about their decision. Moore is still being offered the position of city manager 
 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

  • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>
    •   