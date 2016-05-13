Organization holding an event to discuss passenger rail travel i - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Organization holding an event to discuss passenger rail travel in the valley

TOPPENISH, WA - All Aboard Washington will be holding an event tomorrow at the Northern Pacific Railway Museum in Toppenish, to discuss the possibility of a passenger railroad service in the valley. The non-profit organization uses and restores already established railroads so that people can travel throughout the state. 

The organization will be talking to people in the area on Saturday May 14th to see if people would be interested in such a service. Roger O'Dell president of the museum said that many questions need to be answered before the organization can move forward with this project, like cost and interest. 

The last time passenger railroad service was offered in the valley was 60 years ago. O'Dell said that the railroads in this area are primarily used for freight trains and this would provide an obstacle for a passenger service. 

Tomorrows event will take place at the museum and starts at 10 in the morning. 
 

