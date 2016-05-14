Discovery of 'suspicious device' prompts response from bomb squad in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla Sheriff's Office confirmed a 'suspicious device' was reported in the 1900 block of E. Isaac Avenue Friday evening.

An employee from the Dollar Tree in Walla Walla noticed the device in a planting strip and called to report it. The Sheriff's Office responded and then requested the help of the Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad. The item was collected with a robot. Right now, they are assessing the device.

At 7:30 p.m., officials deemed the area safe to the public.