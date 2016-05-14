Annual March for Babies raises over $170,000 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Annual March for Babies raises over $170,000

Posted: Updated:

RICHLAND, WA- Saturday was March of Dimes March for Babies celebration. People who take part can walk or run the three mile course all while raising money to help more moms have full-term pregnancies and give birth to healthy babies. 

This year the event raised over $170,000. We talked with one large group representing Kayden's Krusaders. Kayden is a little boy who was born three months early and now his parents walk to give back to March of Dimes. 

Before they had Kayden, his father Josh Duquist tells us he's volunteered with the organization for year and now, "we just want to support the something that supported us when we were in the NICU for 52 days". 

They had a group of about 20 walking to support Kayden and the organization that does so much for newborns across the country. 

