WSP declares Kennewick woman dead at the scene of Spokane head-on crash

Right now, the crash and charges are pending and under investigation.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA- A 53-year-old Kennewick woman died in a car accident five miles north of Spokane on Saturday just before 4 p.m.

Troopers tell us a car heading south on SR 291 crossed over the center line and hit the woman and two other people in the same car head on.

Suzanne Lefevre died at the scene, the two others in her car were taken to Deaconess Hospital for their injuries. The 19-year-old driver of the car that crossed over and his passenger were also taken to the hospital.

Right now, the crash and charges are pending and under investigation.