Benton PUD confirms outage in Kennewick, crews dispatched

KENNEWICK, WA- Around 6:30p.m. Saturday, Benton PUD received calls about a power outage spread across the city of Kennewick.

Some of our viewers near Clodfelter Road reported this issue as well. As of 8:30 p.m., crews working on the problem did not have an estimated time it will be restored.

There is also no word on cause for the outage.