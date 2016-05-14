Firefighters have Gold Bar Fire 10% contained - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Firefighters have Gold Bar Fire 10% contained

People in about a dozen homes have been told to get ready to leave. Over 100 others left after level three evacuations were put in place earlier on Saturday. People in about a dozen homes have been told to get ready to leave. Over 100 others left after level three evacuations were put in place earlier on Saturday.

GOLD BAR, WA- Firefighters battling two fires in Western Washington say rain and the cooler weather are helping them tackle the flames. Crews have the Gold Bar fire burning in Gold Bar, 45 miles northeast of Seattle, 10% contained. It has already burned over 300 acres.

People in about a dozen homes have been told to get ready to leave. Over 100 others left after level three evacuations were put in place earlier on Saturday.

