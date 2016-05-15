KPD apprehend suspect in bomb threat at Three Rivers Convention - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

KPD apprehend suspect in bomb threat at Three Rivers Convention Center

Posted: Updated:
Officers searched the building and did not find any explosives. Officers searched the building and did not find any explosives.

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick police apprehended a man who threatened to bomb the Three Rivers Convention Center.

Officers tell us they have arrested 27-year-old Spencer Evers after tracking him down through a wifi connection that sent the emailed threat from a McDonalds nearby Friday night.

The email he allegedly sent read, "There will be a bomb going off tomorrow at 6 p.m. at the Three Rivers Convention Center. This is not a hoax. This is real."

Investigators pinpointed Evers after employees identified him on surveillance video and told investigators he is an employee. Evers is in the Benton County Jail on a felony charge of threat to bomb.

Officers searched the building and did not find any explosives.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   