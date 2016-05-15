KPD apprehend suspect in bomb threat at Three Rivers Convention Center

Officers searched the building and did not find any explosives.

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick police apprehended a man who threatened to bomb the Three Rivers Convention Center.

Officers tell us they have arrested 27-year-old Spencer Evers after tracking him down through a wifi connection that sent the emailed threat from a McDonalds nearby Friday night.

The email he allegedly sent read, "There will be a bomb going off tomorrow at 6 p.m. at the Three Rivers Convention Center. This is not a hoax. This is real."

Investigators pinpointed Evers after employees identified him on surveillance video and told investigators he is an employee. Evers is in the Benton County Jail on a felony charge of threat to bomb.

Officers searched the building and did not find any explosives.