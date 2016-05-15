Kennewick police are asking for help identifying two thieves

That truck is a 1989 to 1991 white Toyota pickup with what officers are calling a "distinct" bumper. Call (509) 628-0333 if you have information.

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick police are asking if you can identify two thieves through surveillance photos.

Officers say surveillance caught a man and a woman stealing stuff that was donated to Saint Joseph's Catholic School. The items, meant for a charity yard sale, are sitting in the back of the suspect truck.

That truck is a 1989 to 1991 white Toyota pickup with what officers are calling a "distinct" bumper. Call (509) 628-0333 if you have information.