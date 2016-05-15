Kennewick police arrest three suspects at the Econo Lodge

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick police surrounded a motel room for two hours this afternoon, in hopes to investigate an assault called in to 911. They asked everyone they could to get out of the building, including employees.



Officers are looking into an allegations of an assault with a weapon that happened in one of the rooms at the motel. We the general manager of West Coast Auto Dealers, next to the motel who watched it all happen, Jeremy O'Brien tells us, "well obviously we're just in the office trying to do business and the next thing everybody is coming out saying the building is surrounded so we got to see what's going on looks like they've got the situation pretty much under control".

Officers tell us they originally got the call from someone who reported he'd been assaulted by three men with guns. He claims the men hit him in the head with the butt of the gun. He got away but told officers another woman was still inside.

It took her two hours to come out to police, her name is Lisa Williams. She's now in custody on a DOC warrant for her arrest, she also apparently lied to police.

Officers are still trying to identify the original assault suspects.