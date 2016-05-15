Students remember influential teacher who died in a car accident Saturday

KENNEWICK, WA- Suzanne Lefevre died in a car accident Saturday night. She was known in her community as a teacher at Tri- Tech, an animal lover but most importantly a woman who touched so many lives, especially those who sat in her classroom at some point.

She started the pre-vet program at Tri-Tech in 2002 and we talked with one of her students from 2003 the day after she passed. Gabrielle Vasques is a vet tech in Richland and told us, "she gave me so much knowledge and so much help toward my career field". Vasques told us she was actually just visited by Lefevre, they were able to catch up, "now that's so so special to me and I'm glad I got to see her one more time and let her know how things were going and I'll just always remember her and thank her for what she did for me".

We even got calls from people who live in Denver, Colorado who wanted to say how much they'll miss her and how much she impacted their lives.

For her current students, they have to walk into their classroom Monday morning, without their teacher. One student tells us, "it's going to be heartbreaking because I'm going to walk through the door and she won't she's not going to come in saying okay the dogs are here go get them, she's not going to tell us about her weekend". Another student told us they're lucky to have classmates who are like family to keep each other strong.

One student who is currently a junior at Tri-Tech says it best, "you could tell she really cared about her students and their learning and what they wanted to do in their future and you don't really find teachers like that anymore so it was really nice to know that she loved us"