YSO investigates accidental shooting outside of Cowiche

COWICHE, WA- The Yakima Sheriff's Office investigated an accidental shooting outside of Cowiche this weekend.

Deputies tell us a married couple went out target shooting near the 500 Block of Old Cowiche Road just after 4 p.m. Sunday. The man took out the magazine out of the handgun, he thought the gun was unloaded.

However, there was still a bullet in the chamber of the gun. The man accidentally shot his wife in the left leg as he handed the gun to her.

They tried driving to the hospital but stopped near Summitview and North 72nd where an ambulance picked them up and brought them to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.

The wound is minor and the woman is expected to fully recover. No alcohol or drugs played into this and neither are being charged.