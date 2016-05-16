YSO investigates accidental shooting outside of Cowiche - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

YSO investigates accidental shooting outside of Cowiche

Posted: Updated:
The wound is minor and the woman is expected to fully recover. No alcohol or drugs played into this and neither are being charged. The wound is minor and the woman is expected to fully recover. No alcohol or drugs played into this and neither are being charged.

COWICHE, WA- The Yakima Sheriff's Office investigated an accidental shooting outside of Cowiche this weekend.

Deputies tell us a married couple went out target shooting near the 500 Block of Old Cowiche Road just after 4 p.m. Sunday. The man took out the magazine out of the handgun, he thought the gun was unloaded.

However, there was still a bullet in the chamber of the gun. The man accidentally shot his wife in the left leg as he handed the gun to her.

They tried driving to the hospital but stopped near Summitview and North 72nd where an ambulance picked them up and brought them to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.

The wound is minor and the woman is expected to fully recover. No alcohol or drugs played into this and neither are being charged.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   