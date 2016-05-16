Battelle plans to extend contract with PNNL for another five yea - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Battelle plans to extend contract with PNNL for another five years

Posted: Updated:
RICHLAND, WA- Battelle plans on continuing to operate the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland for the next five years.

The Department of Energy says it will not open the contract to other bidders when in expires in 2017, which means Battelle will hit 57 years of straight operation before their contract expires again.

DOE and Battelle still need to negotiate the extension but they are confident it will be done by the end of the year.

