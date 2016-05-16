Suspect shoots Yakima man, steals car on Yakama Nation Reservation

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says a 48-year-old Yakima man suffered a gunshot wound late Sunday night.

Deputies say the Yakama Nation Police Department notified them of the victim west of Pioneer Road on Mule Road on the Yakama Nation Reservation.

Some neighbors found the victim.

He told deputies he had been shot by someone he knows and that the person also stole his car.

Medics took the victim to a nearby hospital.

A few hours later, deputies spotted a person of interest driving the victim's car on the outskirts of Toppenish.

Officers arrested the suspect on several outstanding warrants.

Deputies are still investigating.