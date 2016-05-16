SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Candidate filing week begins Monday in Washington state. Anyone who wants to run for local or state office must register by Friday afternoon. In most cases they will fill out a form and pay a fee to the secretary of state's office.



The list of possible candidates includes everyone running against U.S. Patty Murray, who is seeking a fifth term, as well as those filing for the state's entire list of congressional districts.



The state's nine elected executive offices are also on the ballot. Gov. Jay Inslee is running for a second term, and has six announced opponents based on filings with the state Public Disclosure Commission. The only one with significant financial backing thus far is Republican Bill Bryant, a Seattle Port Authority commissioner.



Five statewide officials are retiring: Lt. Gov. Brad Owen, Lands Commissioner Peter Goldmark, Superintendent of Public Instruction Randy Dorn, State Treasurer James McIntire and State Auditor Troy Kelley.