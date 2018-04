BOCA RATON, FL - A 23-year-old woman was swimming at a Boca Raton beach in Florida on Sunday when a shark latched onto her arm.

When emergency crews got to the beach, they found the small, two-foot nurse shark was still attached to the woman's arm. Even after the shark died, crews could not get the sea-creature off.

They took the woman to a local hospital where doctors finally removed the shark. The woman is expected to be okay.