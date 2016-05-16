20,000 dollar reward for 2012 Sunnyside bank robber - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

20,000 dollar reward for 2012 Sunnyside bank robber

Posted:

SUNNYSIDE, WA- The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the Sunnyside Police Department, continue to seek information about a bank robbery from November 1, 2012, at the Bank of America at 401 South 7th Street, in Sunnyside.

Law enforcement says the suspect may be a Hispanic male, of medium build. 

The FBI said during the robbery, the robber covered his face with his hand and wore a beanie and safety glasses.

A Surveillance camera caught an image of the vehicle used in the robbery. 

Bank of America has upped the reward to $20,000 for the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved.

