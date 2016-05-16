How to register to vote in time for Presidential Primaries

Yakima, WA - Monday, May 16th is the last day that you can register to vote to participate in the upcoming presidential primary, now it may seem like a tedious task because you do have to do it in person at your local elections office, but it really is a simple task.

All you have to do is head to your local county elections office, in Yakima it is at the County Courthouse, and from there you fill out a Washington Voter Registration Form, it is single sheet, that consists of five sections.

Once you've completed the form, you will receive a ballot in the mail within the following days. The process of getting registered takes 5-10 minutes, and you're free to vote for the candidate you want to see represent the party you affiliate with.

An important thing to remember during this election is that you must select a party affiliation.

"The most important thing about this election is that if you vote in the Democratic column, you need to check the Democratic oath and sign the back of your envelope. If you vote for a Republican candidate make sure you check the Republican oath and sign the back of your ballot, if you don't complete these two items here we are going to send you a notification letting you know that those are required in order for us to process your ballot," said Emily Beebe, a Technician with the Yakima County Elections Office.

Once you've filled out your ballot correctly, you can submit it by dropping it off in person at your local elections office, mail it in, or in Yakima County you can drop it in any drive-thru drop off locations. There is one in Downtown Yakima off Martin Luther King Blvd. by the courthouse or for residents in the Lower Valley, there is a drive-thru drop off location in Sunnyside by the fire station.

No matter what county you live in, all ballots must be in by May 24th by 8 p.m.