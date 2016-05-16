Longtime Kennewick Officer retires from the force after 29-years - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Longtime Kennewick Officer retires from the force after 29-years patrolling our streets

Posted:

KENNEWICK, WA. -- Officer Rick Marquette is calling it quits after being an officer for 4 decades, 29 of which were spent in Kennewick. 

Officer Marquette played a big role in the Kennewick Police Department, often training other officers. 

On Monday, the first day of Police Week, the department honored Officer Marquette for serving the community and patrolling our streets for the last three decades. Chief Ken Hohenberg presented Officer Marquette with a teddy bear made out his old officer's uniform, a framed picture with all of his badges and a special gift, a United States flag and a Washington state flag that flew over the Kennewick Police Department. 

"I've loved it," Marquette said. "I'd do it again. I don't think I'd change a whole lot. It's been fun."

"When I think about Rick," Chief Ken Hohenberg said. "I think about the fact that he's a strong family person and he's also strong community person as well. He brings about integrity and great character to the job."

Chief Hohenberg says several officers have retired recently, making it challenging to fill positions while the department is expanding. KPD is using the public safety tax to expand to 101 officers this year and 105 officers by next year. 

But Monday was all about Officer Marquette who plans to retire with his family in Idaho. All of us at KNDU would like to thank Officer Marquette for his years of service and we wish him the best in the future. 
 

    •   