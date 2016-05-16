Farm workers compensated over $1 million

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - After nearly four years, 700 farm workers will be getting compensated a little over $1 million for being abused by their employer.

The employer who is now out of business is NW Management. Those being compensated worked for the company between 2009 and 2011. The lawsuit, Saucedo V. NW Management was filed in 2012.

The lawsuit claimed that employees of NW Management working at Alexander and Independence Orchards in the lower valley, near Sunnyside were being abused by their employer. Workers won the case at the district court level in Yakima. The Company then appealed that decision to the Ninth Circuit Court. Instead of reaching a decision the court asked the Washington Supreme Court to look at the case and earlier this year they unanimously voted in favor of the workers.

"The workers will receive damages for each year they have worked, $1,000 if you worked one year up to $3,000 if you worked for each of the years covered by the lawsuit," said Lori Isley, Attorney in charge of the case.

Isley says that all 700 workers have been identified. Farm workers who worked for the company at Alexander or Independence Orchards between 2009 and 2011 are encouraged to contact Columbia Legal Services in Yakima.

