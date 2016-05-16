Cowiche Canyon Kitchen opening up new location.

YAKIMA, WA - One of downtown's most popular restaurants, Cowiche Canyon Kitchen & Ice House will be opening a second location in Yakima. The new restaurant will be located in the downtown area and will be filling the empty space that used to be occupied by the Speakeasy, located across the parking lot from the restaurant.

The owners initial plan was to move the bakery out of the Cowiche and house it in a different location, since space is limited. The plan then evolved and it was decided that it would become a full-fledged restaurant.

"It was just a natural extension that we would do a new bar and restaurant in that building,"said Graham Snyder, Owner of Cowiche Canyon Kitchen & Ice House. "It will be our first sister restaurant and it will be totally different experience from Cowiche right now."

Snyder said that at the moment he does not want to reveal to much information about the new establishments design until the concept is 100% polished, but adds that they want to create an outdoor garden type environment. The same company that built Cowiche Canyon Kitchen will work on the new establishment.

