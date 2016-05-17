Man sought in disappearance of Washington couple, arrested

SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say one of two brothers who were charged with murder in the presumed killing of a missing Washington state couple has been taken into custody in San Diego.



Snohomish County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Shari Ireton says 49-year-old Tony Clyde Reed crossed into the United States from Mexico and was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals in San Diego.



Ireton says the whereabouts of Reed's brother, 53-year-old John Blaine Reed, remain unknown.



Authorities have said surveillance video linked the Reed brothers to the dumping of the couple's cars over an embankment north of Seattle.



Neighbors reported Patrick Shunn and his wife, Monique Patenaude, missing when their livestock was left unattended.

