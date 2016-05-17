Top baby names in Washington last year: Oliver and Olivia

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - The Social Security Administration says the top baby names in Washington state last year were Oliver and Olivia.



The top five boys names in Washington were: Oliver, Noah, Liam, Benjamin and Henry. And the top five girls names were Olivia, Emma, Sophia, Ava and Evelyn.



Nationwide, the names Noah and Emma were the most popular.



Future parents looking for inspiration may want to visit the Social Security baby naming site, or take the baby names quiz at http://blog.socialsecurity.gov.