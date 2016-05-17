Dog alerts owners about fire near Yakima home

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a home along the 7300 block of Avalanche Court in Yakima on Monday evening.

Firefighters say around 7:10 p.m. a man was inside his home when he noticed his dog staring out the back window. When he looked to see what his dog was staring at, he noticed flames moving towards his back door.

The man got his wife and dog out of the house and called 911.

Four crews responded to the fire and doused the flames from outside the home.

Firefighters say no one was hurt. They say flames damaged one corner of the home. The fire spread to a back room, damaging furniture. The house also suffered smoke and water damage. Firefighters say flames caused about $60,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Firefighters are investigating.