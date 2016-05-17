UW researchers test drug to see if it extends a dog's life - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

UW researchers test drug to see if it extends a dog's life

Posted: Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - Researchers at the University of Washington are testing a drug to see if it would extend a dog's life. The drug, rapamycin, has lengthened the lives of laboratory mice. The long-term aim of the research is to find ways to treat illnesses that come with age in humans.
    
KIRO-TV (http://kiro.tv/1OxUXOe ) and The Seattle Times report ( http://bit.ly/1OxFQV3 ) the drug has improved heart health and appears to have delayed the onset of some diseases in older mice. They're hoping it will do the same for dogs.
    
The idea is that instead of developing treatments for the individual maladies that people get as they age, scientists want to address the biology of aging itself.
    
That's because the diseases that kill the most people in developed nations - heart disease, stroke, Alzheimer's, diabetes and cancer - have different causes, age is the major risk factor for all of them.
    
Some scientists believe a drug that slows aging might delay the onset of several major diseases at once.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   