The REACH Museum, Port of Walla Walla & Visit Walla Walla Awarded grant by The Port of Seattle to support tourism

SEATTLE,WA  – The Port of Seattle Tuesday announced the recipients of 13 grants to support tourism across Washington. The grants will fund nearly $100,000 in projects, from websites and advertising to booths at tourism fairs. 

The grants must be matched by the organization and used for publicizing and attracting visitors to their destinations.

Visit Walla Walla and the Port of Walla Walla received $6,000 to conduct digital advertising campaigns in Denver, Sacramento, or Phoenix that will generate interest and awareness and increase travelers to the Pacific Northwest. All air travelers flying to Walla Walla will use Sea-Tac airport as the connecting gateway to Walla Walla.

The REACH Museum received $10,000 and their plans include advertising expansion in key domestic markets outside of the state of Washington targeted to attract boomer and millennial visitors to fly to Washington including Seattle and then on to the Tri-Cities. The marketing message is to experience the area’s agritourism, outstanding wineries, and the REACH museum that tells the story of the area’s role in ending WWII.

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

