Water temporarily turned off at Prosser High School because of broken water pipe

PROSSER, WA - An underground water pipe broke at Prosser High School disrupting class Tuesday morning.

The City of Prosser was called to assist with determining the cause of the leak.

To find the source of the pooling water the water main to most of the school was shut off to allow the City to determine where the problem started.

PHS principal, Kevin Lusk, diverted students and staff to other areas of the school, not affected by the broken pipe which still had working toilets and water.



The City of Prosser was able to repair the break in the underground pipe. The school had full use of the water system prior to 10:00 a.m. and school continued with minor interruption.

In the next couple of the weeks the City will be inspecting the lines to investigate there are no other issues.

There's a community meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. at Prosser Housel middle school to discuss school conditions.