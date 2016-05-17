Oregon college awarded grant for recovery from mass shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Umpqua Community College will receive nearly $530,000 in federal money to help it recover from a mass shooting on campus last fall.



UCC Gunman Shot Himself, Survivors Recall Shooting



The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/259KGoz ) that state lawmakers announced the U.S. Department of Education award Monday. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden and Rep. Peter DeFazio said in a news release the money would help the school cover costs related to the Oct. 1 shooting in Roseburg that left 10 dead, including the shooter, and nine injured.



Plans for the grant include funding a student support and wellness director, a recovery advising specialty, a mental health therapist and additional security personnel.



The money is being provided through the federal School Emergency Response to Violence grant program, which awards money to schools affected by violence or trauma.