WSU Tri-Cities to become tobacco free

WSU Pullman will become tobacco free beginning Aug. 22, as well.

RICHLAND, WA - Washington State University Tri-Cities will join the other WSU campuses and more than 900 universities nationwide in becoming tobacco free beginning Aug. 22.

WSU Pullman will become tobacco free beginning Aug. 22, as well.

WSU Spokane and WSU Vancouver became tobacco free in May 2012 and December 2013.

“This was a well-thought-out process that welcomed feedback from the whole WSU Tri-Cities campus community,” said Chancellor Keith Moo-Young.

“The intent of the new policy is to promote the health and well-being of the students, faculty and staff on the WSU Tri-Cities campus,” he said. “This is another positive step forward in fostering a healthy learning environment for everyone.”

A draft policy was made available for review to the WSU Tri-Cities community in the fall and winter. Every student and employee was sent a survey to complete. More than 70 percent of those surveyed were in favor of the change.

Under the new policy, all forms of tobacco, including smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes and vaping, will be prohibited on campus property. That includes buildings, parking lots, leased property, grassy areas and open space.

The prohibition does not apply to WSU Office of Research Assurances Institutional Review Board (IRB) approved research projects. Nor does it apply to U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved nicotine replacement products, provided that they deliver the nicotine dose directly to the user and without exposure to others.