House fire along Clearwater Avenue blocks Tuesday morning westbound traffic

KENNEWICK, WA - Fire crews and police blocked off the westbound lanes of Clearwater Avenue for about an hour Tuesday morning. Crews were working to put out a house fire. The Fire Captain said someone walking by the home noticed the fire and called it in, broke a window and starting using a garden hose to put the fire out himself. The Captain said it was helpful in knocking the fire down but also shared a warning.

"I  would caution anybody, do not go into a fire. If you think somebody is in the home, yell for them. We had units quickly on the scene so we could have done the rescue but we have the proper equipment to get that done," said Captain Tod Kreutz. 

Crews kept Clearwater blocked for some time while they investigated the cause. The fire stayed in a front bedroom but there is smoke and water damage throughout the house. No one was home at the time of the fire and no one got hurt.

