House fire along Clearwater Avenue blocks Tuesday morning westbound traffic

Research: WA and ID sitting near the middle of the most and least stressed states
We all have stress in our lives, but some places are more prone to angst than others. However, here in the Inland Northwest, we're pretty easy-going, according to wallethub.com. Washington ranks #32 and Idaho ranks #34 in stress, according to the financial website. "American stress levels have been rising for many demographics since their low point in 2016," the study says. "Common stressors include the future of America and m...More >>
Grant County: Warden substitute teacher arrested after 9-year-old girl says he recorded videos under her dress in class
WARDEN, Wash. - A 53-year-old Warden man who served as a substitute teacher at Warden Schools was arrested Thursday morning for voyeurism and FBI agents are now looking into his involvement in child pornography. Last October, police received a complaint from a 9-year-old girl that Michael Leavitt used his phone to record video under her dress in class.More >>
Dead Fish Found in Riverfront Park Pond
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the snowy winter the state has had is taking a toll on fish ponds. A noticeable amount of dead fish were found this week at Riverfront Park. KULR-8 spoke with Robert Gibson, with MFWP, about the dead fish. He explained the term "winter kill" is when ice covers a pond and then when snow falls on top of the ice, light is not able to get down to the bottom of the pond. That causes plants and vegetation to die. Bugs and rotting veg...More >>
Ski Numbers for Bridger Bowl and Sleeping Giant
A record number of skiers at Bridger Bowl could be broken this year.More >>
Missoula Pita Pit apologizes for employee's actions in viral video
MISSOULA, Mont. - The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook. In an online apology, the owner writes, "We are shocked and saddened by the early morning incident that took place in our restaurant. We have been unable to reach out on Messenger and apologize personally to the guest who posted about."More >>
Getting more robocalls lately? Here's what you can do
KHQ.COM - Have you gotten one of those annoying robo-calls recently? Despite regulations put in place to curb the telemarketers from reaching out, not everyone is following the rules. Whether it's a home phone or a smart phone, chances are a robocaller has your number. So how can you stop them? First, join the "Do Not Call" registry at donotcall.gov.More >>
2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.More >>
Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a deputy who plead guilty to reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting his wife last August is back on duty. The Franklin County Prosecutor initially filed felony charges against Deputy Jose Rivera following the shooting, which injured his wife. Those charges were later amended to a gross misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.More >>
Little Caesars to give out free lunch on April 2 after 'crazy' NCAA upset
KHQ.COM - Pull out your calendar and mark out April 2 as "Free Lunch!" After #16 University of Maryland-Baltimore County knocked off #1 Virginia, Little Caesars is making good on their promise to give everyone a free lunch. The pizza chain is going to be providing a free, $5-dollar lunch box on Monday, April 2nd, between 11:30 am and 1 pm local time.More >>
Local teens talk about what it's like living in fear of school shootings
Benjamin Ullman and Graysen Rhoten are students at Southridge High School. They say they think about the possibility of a school shooting every day.More >>
