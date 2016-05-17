WATCH: Meteor captured on dashcam video lights up New England sky

PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine police sergeant looking for speeders has captured a fireball streaking across the sky on his dashboard camera.



The bright flash visible from several states early Tuesday was apparently left by a meteor burning up as it passed through the earth's atmosphere.



The American Meteor Society reported sightings in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania and parts of Canada.



Portland police Sgt. Tim Farris was parked in front of the Central Fire Station when his camera captured the meteor lighting up the sky. The shocked officer was heard saying, "Oh, my God!"



Officials at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire say they also received reports of the meteor, but fog prevented it from being seen from the mountain's summit.

