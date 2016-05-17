Two Richland Parkway businesses burglarized in broad daylight

UPDATE JUNE 10:

The Richland Police Department have narrowed down the suspects in the break-in at Porter's Real Barbecue and Greenies at the Richland Parkway that accrued last month.

RICHLAND, WA - Two well-known and well-loved local businesses are hit by a not-so-nice visitor. A man in orange gloves and a black hood or hat started over Porter's Real Barbecue on Sunday around 12:20 in the afternoon. The restaurant's surveillance cameras captured some very good photos of him and the business's Facebook post has reached tens of thousands of people.

The guy broke in through the back gate at Porter's Real Barbecue, stole some tools and left. The next time he shows up is on Greenies surveillance about a half hour later but only for a second. He realizes it and shuts the system off.



Both businesses are closed on Sundays. Monday morning rolled around and Greenies owner Darin Warnick found a big surprise at work - including damages and losses estimated at around $10,000.



"I open up this back door and there's this huge hole. He had broken into the other building, came over here and punched holes in the wall trying to figure out where to get in. Then knocked a hole in the wall and came out that way. So he stole a bike, he stole a pair of sunglasses, stole cash out of the till and then my camera bag," said Warnick.



"We got off easy compared to Greenies. We lost maybe a few hundred bucks including the damage to the gate. Pretty minimal. The police are pretty happy with the surveillance video we provided them. We got some pretty good shots," said Porter's Real Barbecue co-owner Reed Kinney.



If you know anything, call Richland Police.



Porter's is also offering quite the incentive if you do help catch the culprit: a free barbecue dinner for you and ten of your family and friends.