WATCH: Man driving stolen ambulance leads Seattle police on chase







SEATTLE, WA - Seattle police say Saturday night a man driving a stolen ambulance led them on a wild chase.

Police say just before midnight, medics the 23-year-old man had jumped out of a window at a downtown hotel, falling 10 feet to the ground. As medics were responding to help the man, he hopped into the aid car and took off.

Officers used loudspeakers to try to get the man to stop and explain to him the danger he was creating.

The man eventually pulled over and surrendered to police. After he was treated for injuries, officers arrested him.