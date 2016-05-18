Voters approve merger of fire districts in Eastern Oregon

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) - Voters in Hermiston and Stanfield have approved a consolidated fire district that will encompass much of western Umatilla County.



Voters passed measures to dissolve the Hermiston and Stanfield districts, and another to form a new district and establish funding.



Voters rejected a similar merger in November 2014.



The new district will be named Umatilla County Fire District 1 and it takes effect in July.





