Voters approve merger of fire districts in Eastern Oregon - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Voters approve merger of fire districts in Eastern Oregon

Posted: Updated:

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) - Voters in Hermiston and Stanfield have approved a consolidated fire district that will encompass much of western Umatilla County.
    
Voters passed measures to dissolve the Hermiston and Stanfield districts, and another to form a new district and establish funding.
    
Voters rejected a similar merger in November 2014.
    
The new district will be named Umatilla County Fire District 1 and it takes effect in July.


PREVIOUSHermiston Fire Department pushes to combine with Stanfield into one district house
 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures