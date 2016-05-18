Walla Walla Police arrest student for reportedly taking weapon t - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Walla Walla Police arrest student for reportedly taking weapon to school

Posted: Updated:

WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla Police say they arrested a student at Walla Walla High School Wednesday morning for reportedly taking a weapon to school the day before.

Walla Walla High School and SEA-TECH Skills Center started the school day Wednesday on a modified lockdown.

Late Tuesday evening, police say they were notified that the student had reportedly brought the weapon to the campus that day.

When police notified the school, the district activated their emergency procedures.

The lockdown Wednesday morning lasted about 45 minutes, until officers determined the threat was under control.

School officials say any potential threats should be reported to police, school officials and/or the SafeSchools Alert Tipline: http://1057.alert1.us; 1057@alert1.us; 855.976.8772.

