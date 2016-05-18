Pendleton repeals ban on inmate work crews

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) - The Pendleton City Council has ended a nearly 30-year ban on work crews from the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution.



Mayor Phillip Houk said previous attempts to allow inmates to work inside city limits provoked the ire of the community. At Tuesday's council meeting, nobody spoke against the idea.



Most of the nine people who testified were associated with the prison. They emphasized the thoroughness of the work crew screening process, the rarity of job site walk-offs and how prison labor can benefit the inmate and the community.



The council unanimously passed a resolution lifting the ban.