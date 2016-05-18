Kittitas County prosecutor running for state Supreme Court

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Kittitas County prosecutor has announced that he's running against incumbent state Supreme Court Chief Justice Barbara Madsen.



In his announcement Wednesday, Greg Zempel said he wants to make the court less political. Zempel, who has been the top prosecutor in Kittitas County for 21 years, has also served as the president of the Washington Association of County Officials and the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.



Madsen was elected to the court in 1992 and is seeking a fifth term. She became chief justice in 2010.



Justices Mary Yu and Charles Wiggins are also up for re-election in November. Wiggins faces Federal Way Municipal Judge Dave Larson in his re-election bid. So far, no challengers have filed against Wu.

