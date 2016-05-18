Kittitas County prosecutor running for state Supreme Court - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kittitas County prosecutor running for state Supreme Court

Posted: Updated:
Kittitas County prosecutor running for state Supreme Court Kittitas County prosecutor running for state Supreme Court

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Kittitas County prosecutor has announced that he's running against incumbent state Supreme Court Chief Justice Barbara Madsen.
    
In his announcement Wednesday, Greg Zempel said he wants to make the court less political. Zempel, who has been the top prosecutor in Kittitas County for 21 years, has also served as the president of the Washington Association of County Officials and the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.
    
Madsen was elected to the court in 1992 and is seeking a fifth term. She became chief justice in 2010.
    
Justices Mary Yu and Charles Wiggins are also up for re-election in November. Wiggins faces Federal Way Municipal Judge Dave Larson in his re-election bid. So far, no challengers have filed against Wu.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

  • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>
    •   