Opening statements mark the start of the trial for Kennewick homicide suspect

KENNEWICK, WA- Wednesday, May 18, Francisco Javier Munoz Quintero's trial started with opening statements from Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller and defense attorney Alexandria Sheridan.

Munoz Quintero is charged with second degree murder. He's being accused of killing his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend, Luisa Garcia on Christmas Eve. For more information on the previous coverage click here.

During Miller's opening statement he told the jury opening statements help map the trial and are important for understanding the witness testimonies to come, "so when you hear any individual witness testify you'll be able to put that piece in the perspective of that whole puzzle or that whole picture".

After opening statements today, the first witness was Luisa's oldest sister, Paula Garcia. She took to the stand and identified Luisa's car in a photo as well as Luisa's 2-year-old daughter's car seat. While identifying the pictures, Paula got visibly upset and started crying on the stand.