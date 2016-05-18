Former New York Governor George Pataki speaks at solutions summit in Kennewick

As for the climate of voting in Washington state, he says more of us on the eastern side of the state need to get involved to make a difference.

KENNEWICK, WA- The self-acclaimed leading independent research organization Washington Policy Center hosted former Governor of New York George Pataki at the Three Rivers Convention Center on Wednesday.

Governor Pataki served in the big apple from 1995 to 2006. During the 9/11 attacks he promoted anti-terrorism laws. He spoke in favor of adopting an agricultural position on the summit board, especially with Washington's history in the field.

Governor Pataki also ran for president for a short time, he announced his candidacy last summer but withdrew from the race in December of 2015. At Wednesday's summit, he spoke about coming together, regardless of party affiliation and the benefit of a free market.

Pataki says seeing Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders doing as well as they have is a sign to him that people are just fed up with traditional politics. "People are angry at Washington. People are angry at politicians who seem to have their priority as getting re-elected as opposed to doing what is right for the people they represent. It is not just Donald Trump and the republican party, it is the reason Bernie Sanders continues to win primary after primary as he did last night," Pataki explained.

Governor Pataki also mentioned he believes if Trump does not channel his anger into positive solutions, he does not believe he will win over the remaining voters, come November.

Pataki claims winning over the voters will take clear solutions that appeal to the most people instead of just scratching the surface when it comes to policy questions..

As for the climate of voting in Washington state, he says more of us on the eastern side of the state need to get involved to make a difference.