Northbound Blue Bridge traffic closed over the weekend

KENNEWICK, WA. -- It's almost summer time and that means road work gets underway. A major road construction project is starting in the Tri-Cities Wednesday. And that means part of the Blue Bridge will be closed.

If you drive around the Tri-Cities at all, you know how important the Blue Bridge is to get around. Starting Wednesday at 9 o'clock, these lanes the Northbound lanes on Highway 395 will be closed until 5 AM.

The lanes will close again over the weekend and it gets a little confusing. Friday night starting at 9 PM the Blue Bridge will close to all 395 traffic. All Eastbound traffic on Highway 240 will be able to cross the bridge but must exit at Lewis Street.

Then on Monday, the Blue Bridge will close again to all traffic during the night.

The good news is, the Southbound lanes will stay open the entire weekend. Crews are strengthening the over crossing going over the Lewis Street exit. The crossing was built in the 50's and is in desperate need of deck repair and asphalt replacement.

The Department of Transportation says they have to close the bridge to traffic in order to make sure their work crews and the public are safe.

"To do it under closure, the contractors will have the entire bridge to themselves," Moe Davari with the Department of Transportation said. "And it's such a narrow section of this US 395 over Lewis Street that it's by far safest to definitely the construction crew as well as the public. That's why we have set it up under the one time closure, get the work done and get out of there."

This project is one part of a larger state program to repave about 7-miles of roads throughout the Tri-Cities. DOT reminds people to please be very careful as you're driving this summer to make sure everyone stays safe.