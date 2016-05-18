Parents review safety plans and raise concerns about communication after McGee Elementary lock down

If you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood police want you to call 911.

PASCO, WA- Yet another report of people seeing a white van near kids in Pasco. It even put a Pasco school on lock down for a short time around 12 p.m. Wednesday.

This is the second possible luring scare this week alone. Kids on the playground seemed to be the lookout's in today's incident at James McGee Elementary. All of these reports have parents, teachers and students on high alert.

"I wish the district would just send out something, just to notify us, quickly. I know it was a fast matter, I just wish I would have known through them rather than KNDU," said Amy Purvis, who lives across from the school.

Purvis has a fourth and fifth grader at McGee Elementary. Her, along with other neighbors we talked to, are kicking their awareness into high gear, "They took extra safe care of our kids, counted the heads, did everything that they could," said Purvis.

Purvis explained she has the ability to be home when her kids are getting out of school, but not all parents may have that luxury, "As parents we can look out for the other kids and keep everybody safe. You know, just communicating with your kids," Purvis mentioned.

She still worries, especially with Monday's news of two girls running away from a man in an SUV, just feet away from where she is raising her young family. "My husband and I, we had a talk with the kids about it yesterday. Just the safety, staying in groups. Don't talk to people and just come straight home. Don't go any weird routes or anything. Stick to the plan that we always had. I am going to be picking them up for a little while," explained Purvis.

The lock down lifted within 30 minutes at James McGee Elementary. Pasco police Sergeant Scott Warren says no adults on the playground saw this van. They quickly got everyone inside and did a head count to make sure everyone was accounted for.

The description we have from Monday's attempted luring is a white Mercedes Benz SUV with a black scratch on the driver side door and tinted windows. The man inside had brown and gray hair, they describe him as "tan".

If you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood police want you to call 911.