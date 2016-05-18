WA State GOP Convention underway in Pasco

PASCO, WA. -- Republican leaders from around the state are in the Tri-Cities this week for the GOP convention.

There's a lot of excitement and energy at the TRAC Center for the GOP convention that just got started. Even though the Republican presidential candidacy is all but wrapped up in favor of Donald Trump, there's still a lot of important decisions to make.

Such as, who republicans will support in the race for state governor and who will be the 44 delegates to represent the State of Washington in the National Republican Convention this July in Cleveland.

The convention in Pasco lasts until Saturday with most of the important decisions coming Friday and Saturday. We got the chance to talk to the Chairman of the Washington State Republican Party. She told us the convention is also a chance for state Republicans to unify behind one message.

"It's friendly territory because we have so many Republicans in the region," Chairman Susan Hutchinson said. "It's easy to get volunteers to help us. And this is a deep red section of the state and we love our Republicans in the Tri-Cities. Definitely unity is an important part of a convention, and there's still going to be folks who are readjusting and Donald Trump is going to have enthusiastic supporters here. But those folks are going to have to encourage the support from the former Ted Cruz and John Kasich (supporters)."

There will be a lot of pageantry and showmanship this weekend. Thousands of delegates, vendors, lawmakers, party officials, candidates among others are in town for the convention.

The state GOP is also waiting to hear back from presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump. He has a standing invitation to the convention and he still might show up.

We'll keep you updated to see if Mr. Trump will be making a trip here to the Tri-Cities.

