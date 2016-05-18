Woman says her daughter is being bullied and school is not takin - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Woman says her daughter is being bullied and school is not taking it seriously

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - It is an issue in schools everywhere, bullying. Nikki Meyer claims that her daughter is a victim of bullying and said it has gotten progressively worse. She said that she has brought these claims to Wilson Middle School, the school her daughter attends, but said they are not taking it seriously. 

"She has been told that they are going to knock the white out of her, to go F yourself, go F your mother and go F your father," said Meyer. 

Meyer said that her daughter has been struggling with bullying the entire school year and as a result her grades are suffering. She claims that at one point it even got physical and her daughter was pushed against a wall buy a larger male student. In another instance she said that her daughter was being bullied in class and when she brought it to the attention of the teacher he tried to give her detention for disrupting class.   

Meyer said that she has brought these bullying claims to the school, but said that they have not done much to remedy them. 

"She has been called names, told racial slurs and has been thrown into a wall and the school is like, oh, we will deal with it, oh, its just teenage drama," said Meyer. "You just feel like it is all one-sided and nothing ever gets done." 

spokesperson for the school district Kirsten Fitterer expressed that their are various ways parents can report bullying to the school district. One of the best ways is filling out a harassment, intimidation and bullying form online, which goes straight to the district and allows them to research the case. 

"If a parent does not feel like they are being heard or that their child is not being heard we really encourage them to either to contact Dr. Nancy McHenry at the district office who is responsible for that, go online and fill out the form because then, we would have all the information," said Fitterer. 

Fitterer adds that any member of the community who sees any instance of bullying at a Yakima school can fill out one of the these forms. She also said that all Yakima School District administrators undergo mandatory bullying training. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

  • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>
    •   