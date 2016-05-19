Moses Lake Assistant Principal on leave after student complaint

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office as well as the Moses Lake School District are investigating Assistant Principal James Yonko for a complaint made by a high school student.

Yonko was officially placed on administrative leave on April 24 for the duration of the investigation. Details are limited as to the nature of the student complaint, but the district says the alleged action spurring the complaint happened outside of regular school hours.

MLSD Superintendent Michelle Price said the original complaint was filed with the GCSO in April, but that the school has launched an internal investigation as well.

Because both investigations are ongoing, the school district and the sheriff's office wouldn't elaborate on the allegations.

In the meantime, other staff members at Moses Lake High School will be filling in Yonko's position.

Yonko's current salary is $116,000 per year, which he will continue to receive during the investigation. He has 22 years of experience in the education field and is the former principal of the Columbia Basin Secondary School in Moses Lake.