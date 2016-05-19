Throwback Tri-Cities: Local producer creates nostalgic "then and - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Throwback Tri-Cities: Local producer creates nostalgic "then and now" looks at each local city

RICHLAND, WA - A local man owns Midtown Plaza Productions and his latest 'labor of love' is a project getting a huge response on social media: three videos looking back at the then-and-now of each of the Tri-Cities.

"West of the Columbia Center parking lot, there was nothing all the way to Badger Mountain," said Chad Thomason, describing a world many of us can hardly imagine but one many other remember well.

"You get to a certain age in life, you tend to reminisce and hold fast to the memories of your youth," said Thomason.

Thomason spent his childhood in the Tri-Cities. He moved away but came back to raise his own kids.

"I was amazed at both how things had changed dramatically, just the growth of the Tri-Cities and how things had stayed the same. I thought wouldn't it be interesting to see what it looked like before and after," said Thomason.

So he spent about five hours on three videos to find out. Thomason posted them on his Midtown Plaza Productions Facebook page and got a huge response. 

"With all the kind of craziness on Facebook now days, I thought it was a kind of nice, refreshing moment and I think people really appreciated that," said Thomason.

There is a video each for Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland.

"I've had a lot of people ask me why I didn't include certain locations or certain buildings. You know, I could probably produce an hour long version of it if I could find all the right pictures," said Thomason.

One of his next projects is going to be a documentary on the old Sanders Field in Kennewick. He's asked for anyone to contact him with stories or photos of the now-gone baseball field.

Facebook Page and Contact: https://www.facebook.com/MidtownPlazaProductions/

