Didier to challenge Newhouse for Congress again

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - A former professional football player has filed to run for the U.S. House in Washington's 4th Congressional District for a second time.



Clint Didier filed for the office on Thursday, setting up a rematch with incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse who barely beat Didier in 2014 to claim the seat vacated by former Rep. Doc Hastings. That race between the two Republicans was decided by about 2,500 votes.



Didier also unsuccessfully ran to be Washington's Commissioner of Public Lands in 2012, and lost a top-two primary race for U.S. Senate in 2010 to Dino Rossi and Sen. Patty Murray.



In the NFL, Didier won two Super Bowls in eight seasons. He played tight end for Washington a Green Bay.

