Washington River Protection Solutions posts chemical data from mobile lab at tank farms

HANFORD, WA- You can access chemical vapor data from the mobile labratory by clicking here.

HANFORD SITE, WA - Washington River Protection Solution is evaluating a mobile laboratory to help detect and monitor chemical vapors in the tank farms.

The Mobile Organic Monitoring Laboratory will be in various locations throughout the farms beginning this week.

"The laboratory features state-of-the-art instrumentation that can detect a wide range of contaminants. It uses a Proton-Transfer-Reaction Mass Spectrometer (PT-MS) to analyze traces of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) as low as a few parts per trillion in real time." according to Karthik Subramanian, Chief Technology Office Manager at WRPS.

WRPS says they are exploring several potential applications of the mobile laboratory:

monitoring stack and passive breather filters;

monitoring general VOCs;

locating and monitoring vapor plumes;

monitoring background air; and

supporting the Vapor Monitoring and Detection System pilot-scale test plan (in and around A and AP farms).

RJ Lee Group is a leading analytical laboratory and scientific consulting firm based in Pittsburgh.

The company has provided scientific consulting and laboratory services for more than 30 years.

